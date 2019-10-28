|
Patricia I. Brown, 77, of Philipsburg went to her eternal resting place in Heaven on Oct. 26, 2019.
Born June 27, 1942 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Ai and Viola (Schmoke) Teats.
In addition to her husband, David R. Brown Sr., she's survived by a daughter, Carrie L. Brown of Clearfield and sons, David R. Brown Jr. and his wife, Kathy of Houtzdale, Timothy E. Brown of San Antonio, Texas and Shawn R. Brown of Bellefonte.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at her residence, located at 140 Peterson Dr., in Philipsburg.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019