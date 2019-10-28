Home

Patricia I. Brown


1942 - 2019
Patricia I. Brown Obituary
Patricia I. Brown, 77, of Philipsburg went to her eternal resting place in Heaven on Oct. 26, 2019.

Born June 27, 1942 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Ai and Viola (Schmoke) Teats.

In addition to her husband, David R. Brown Sr., she's survived by a daughter, Carrie L. Brown of Clearfield and sons, David R. Brown Jr. and his wife, Kathy of Houtzdale, Timothy E. Brown of San Antonio, Texas and Shawn R. Brown of Bellefonte.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at her residence, located at 140 Peterson Dr., in Philipsburg.

Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019
