Patricia J. Gurbal


1963 - 2019
Patricia J. Gurbal Obituary
Patricia J. Gurbal, 56, of Olanta went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born April 7, 1963 in Troy, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard Morgan and is survived by her mother, Chris Amps Rice of Canton, Pa.

On Aug. 7, 1999, she wed Rodger C. Gurbal, who survives along with her children, Faith Hurd Jacobson of Houtzdale, Travis Hurd of Olanta and Josh Gurbal of Charlotte, N.C.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Gant Daily from July 21 to July 24, 2019
