Patricia L. 'Patti' Anderson, 57, of Clearfield passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born April 4, 1962 in Clearfield, the daughter of Don and Janice (Hipps) Rowles of Clearfield.
She was most recently employed at Colonial Hardwoods in Luthersburg, and had previously worked at Stone and Wood Inc. for over 30 years.
She was a member of the Clearfield Presbyterian Church where she worked, served as a deacon and enjoyed helping with junior church.
She loved baking and trying new recipes. She helped people with taxes every year, and enjoyed traveling and exercising. She liked to visit with family and friends and always had a smile on her face.
In addition to her parents, she's survived by her husband, David P. Anderson, to whom she was wed Aug. 21, 1982, and two children, David P. Anderson Jr. and his wife, Kristi of Clearfield and C.G. Anderson of Pittsburgh.
She's also survived by two brothers, Daniel Rowles of Curwensville and Robert Rowles and his wife, Kristen of Erie; a sister, Nichole Kline and her husband, Scott of Parkseburg; many nieces and nephews; and a father-in-law, James A. Anderson of Clearfield.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Rowles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at The Presbyterian Church, Clearfield, with Richard Barkley officiating.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, and again from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 Howard Ave., Suite D., Altoona, PA, 16601.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020