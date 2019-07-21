Patricia L. Britten, 89, a guest of Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Brisbin, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the center.



Born in Lewistown on Nov. 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late David and Minnie (Dixon) Jackson.



She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Houtzdale, and a former member of the Eastern Star and Rebecca Lodge.



She attended Osceola High School and was a graduate of the Empire Beauty School in State College.



She was first employed by Navasky's in Chester Hill and after completing her beauty course, she opened Britten's Beauty Shop in Houtzdale.



Patricia also volunteered at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and other nursing homes.



She enjoyed reading her bible, attending church and related activities and working word search puzzles.



On Jan. 22, 1948, she married Walter Britten Jr., who survives in Brisbin.



Along with her husband, she's survived by son, Walter (Karen) Britten; a daughter, Pamela (Tom) Marshall; a grandson, Jordan Marshall; a granddaughter, Jade Marshall; and a great-granddaughter, Aurora Marshall.



Also surviving are three brothers, Walter (Lois) Bacher, Robert (Colleen) Bacher and David Jackson and two sisters, Helen (Joe) Sabol and Jean Jackson.



Preceding her in death were her parents; step-father, Walter Bacher; step-mother, Mary Jackson; and a sister, Harriet Jackson.



In accordance with her wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to First United Methodist Church, 811 Clara St., Houtzdale, PA 16651. Published in Gant Daily from July 21 to July 24, 2019