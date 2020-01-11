|
Patricia L. Lucas, 61, of Grassflat went to be with the Lord on Tuesday at her residence.
Born Dec. 27, 1958 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Martin and June (Roan) Watkins.
On Aug. 19, 2005, she wed Herman Lucas Jr., who survives in Grassflat along with her daughters, Jennifer Irwin of Renova and Brooke Jabco of Centre Hall.
Friends and family will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chad Andrus officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020