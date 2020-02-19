|
Patricia Louise Gill Wise, 76, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and formerly of Curwensville, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md.
Born Aug. 17, 1943 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Andrew Braid Gill and Laura Harriet Charlton.
She's survived by her daughter, Susan Lopp and her husband, Craig of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Clearfield.
Her burial service will be private and held at the discretion of the family with Gary Jewart officiating.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Grace United Presbyterian Church (formerly Glen Richey Presbyterian Church) in Glen Richey.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Pastor Leann Peters officiating. The family will also receive friends for a luncheon following the memorial service at the Glen Richey Fire Hall.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.
