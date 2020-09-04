Our beloved Patricia, age 68, of Clearfield, born on April 15, 1952, was called to Heaven on Monday, September 1, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield while surrounded by her loves ones. She was the loving daughter of the late Billy I. Fenton (Grace Ogden) and Evelyn E. Fenton Evans (Calvin). She was Catholic by faith.



She is survived by her devoted husband, Marty, whom she wed on November 24, 1973. Patricia is also survived by her two children, Sam Young and his significant other Panda Newpher and Diana Young McMullen and her husband Jimmy McMullen.



Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2 PM with Father Bill Ellis officiating.



Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 5-8 PM and on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 1-2 PM. Please follow COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations during services.







