Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Patricia "Patti" Zuccolotto


1956 - 2019
Patricia "Patti" Zuccolotto Obituary
Patricia "Patti" Zuccolotto, 63, of DuBois died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born Jan. 8, 1956 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late James and Rochelle (Himes) Jamison.

On July 12, 1971, she married her husband of 48 years, Frank J. Zuccolotto, who survives along with two sons, William Zuccolotto and his wife, Michele of DuBois and Marc Zuccolotto and his wife, Ashley of Brockport.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
