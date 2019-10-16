|
|
|
Patricia "Patti" Zuccolotto, 63, of DuBois died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born Jan. 8, 1956 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late James and Rochelle (Himes) Jamison.
On July 12, 1971, she married her husband of 48 years, Frank J. Zuccolotto, who survives along with two sons, William Zuccolotto and his wife, Michele of DuBois and Marc Zuccolotto and his wife, Ashley of Brockport.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019