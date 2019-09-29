Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Patrick Charles Carfley Sr.


1940 - 2019
Patrick Charles Carfley Sr. Obituary
Patrick Charles Carfley Sr., 79, of Curwensville died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, Clearfield.

Born Aug. 16, 1940 in Clearfield, he was the son of Samuel and Lillian (Johnson) Carfley.

On Sept. 30, 1967, he wed the former Gladys Hudson, who survives along with a son, Patrick C. "Chuck" Carfley Jr. and his wife, Valerie of Osceola Mills.

A public gathering will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
