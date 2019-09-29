|
Patrick Charles Carfley Sr., 79, of Curwensville died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, Clearfield.
Born Aug. 16, 1940 in Clearfield, he was the son of Samuel and Lillian (Johnson) Carfley.
On Sept. 30, 1967, he wed the former Gladys Hudson, who survives along with a son, Patrick C. "Chuck" Carfley Jr. and his wife, Valerie of Osceola Mills.
A public gathering will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019