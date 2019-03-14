|
Patrick F. Carr, 32, formerly of DuBois, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in Pittsburgh.
Born July 11, 1986 in DuBois, he was the son of Timothy Carr of Clearwater, Fla., and Sharon (McWilliams) Carr of in DuBois.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Danville.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019
