Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Monahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Terry Monahan


1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
Patrick Terry Monahan Obituary
It's with great sadness that the Monahan family announces the passing of Patrick Terry Monahan, 71, on Nov. 13, 2019 after prolonged illnesses caused by Agent Orange exposure during his service in the Vietnam War.

Mr. Monahan was born May 2, 1948 in Pittsburgh to the late Mary Eva McGinley and Daniel Emmett Monahan. He was happily married to his wife of 49 years, Marion "Penny" (Matthews) Monahan of Conneaut Lake, Pa.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior with Fr. Zeke Coughlin officiating.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -