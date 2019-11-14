|
It's with great sadness that the Monahan family announces the passing of Patrick Terry Monahan, 71, on Nov. 13, 2019 after prolonged illnesses caused by Agent Orange exposure during his service in the Vietnam War.
Mr. Monahan was born May 2, 1948 in Pittsburgh to the late Mary Eva McGinley and Daniel Emmett Monahan. He was happily married to his wife of 49 years, Marion "Penny" (Matthews) Monahan of Conneaut Lake, Pa.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior with Fr. Zeke Coughlin officiating.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019