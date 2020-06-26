Patsy C. Ransdorf, 74, of Philipsburg, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence.



Patsy was born on May 16, 1946, in Renovo, a daughter of the late Deward M. "Pat" and Mae Carolyn (Mims) Wykoff.



Patsy was married on October 31, 1964, in Renovo, to James L. "Shakey" Ransdorf, who preceded her in death on February 26, 2020.



A memorial service will be held with a date and time to be announced.

