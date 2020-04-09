|
Paul Conrad Kukla, 86 of Newmanstown, Pa passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the home of his daughter after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 14, 1934 at home on Mocks Hill, West Decatur, Pa., the son of the late Stephen and Marion (Conrad) Kukla.
He was lovingly cared for by his wife of 65 years, Henrietta Tulowitzki, who he married on August 12, 1954 in Cumberland, Maryland.
He was a 1952 graduate of Philipsburg Area High School.
He lived on Mocks Hill his entire life with the exception of a few years in the valley below.
After retiring from Smeal's Enterprise Inc. in 1996, he and his wife took to the road and have spent the last 24 years traveling, spending their time with their children in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Paul loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a green thumb and it showed in everything he touched. There didn't seem to be anything he couldn't do. He was always there to lend a hand when needed. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness for 48 years. He enjoyed spreading God's word and sharing his love of the Bible with all who would listen.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his in-laws Wilhelm & Helen (Pedmo) Tulowitzki; four brothers: Stephen in infancy; Joseph; Jacob; and Kenneth Kukla; brother-in-law John and a granddaughter, Heidi Johnson.
He is survived by the following sons and daughters: Mrs. Jennifer (Melvin) Winters, Osceola Mills; Paul (Debra) Kukla, Lutz, Florida; Mrs. Faith (Steve) Fessler, Newmanstown; Mrs. Helen (Jeff) Kimble, Spring Mills; James (Sheri) Kukla, Philipsburg; Donald (Shelia) Kukla, Lutz, Florida; Mrs. Hope (Duane) Hughes, Osceola Mills. He leaves 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020