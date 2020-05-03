Paul E. Hoffner
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul E. Hoffner, age 74 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence.

Born November 18, 1945 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late George and Beatrice (Turner) Hoffner.

On July 10, 1965, at St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, he married Sandy (Harvey) Hoffner who survives at home.

There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in the Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved