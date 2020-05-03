Paul E. Hoffner, age 74 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence.



Born November 18, 1945 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late George and Beatrice (Turner) Hoffner.



On July 10, 1965, at St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, he married Sandy (Harvey) Hoffner who survives at home.



There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in the Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown.

