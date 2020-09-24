1/
Paul F. Miller
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul F. Miller, age 87 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home after a brief illness and in the loving care of his family.

Born on July 7, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late William A. and Zita (Richardson) Miller.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Amy Godshall-Miller officiating.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved