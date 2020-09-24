Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Paul's life story with friends and family

Share Paul's life story with friends and family





Born on July 7, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late William A. and Zita (Richardson) Miller.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.



A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Amy Godshall-Miller officiating.



The funeral service will be livestreamed on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM and can be viewed by going to

Paul F. Miller, age 87 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home after a brief illness and in the loving care of his family.Born on July 7, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late William A. and Zita (Richardson) Miller.Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Amy Godshall-Miller officiating.The funeral service will be livestreamed on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store