Paul John Green, 86, of Curwensville, passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the Marion Manor Personal Care Home in Curwensville.
Born December 3, 1933 in Clearfield, he was the son of Paul and Mary (Eadie) Green. Mr. Green had been a heavy equipment operator (dozer) having worked for the Hepburnia Coal Company of Grampian. He was a US Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville.
He first wed the former Patricia Mayersky in August of 1954 and who preceded him in death on September 10, 1983. He then wed the former Marie Zattoni on February 16, 1985 and who preceded him in death on March 7, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gerald and Thomas Green and sisters Betty Luzier, Dorothy Fletcher, Jane Smith and Mary Lou Porter. He was the last member of his generation.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews including Randy Clark and wife Denise, Tracy Clark-Radzieta and husband Kelly and Missy Welker and husband Tim. Also surviving are great nephews Shane Radzieta, Ethan and Eli Clark and Ryan Welker, and a great niece Taylor Welker. In addition, he is survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and Aaron "Buck" Clark of Curwensville.
There will be no public visitation.
Private Graveside Services will be held in the Chapel of Crown Crest Memorial Park at the convenience of the family with the Reverend Father L. Stephen Collins officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield Co. SPCA, 275 21st Street Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
Born December 3, 1933 in Clearfield, he was the son of Paul and Mary (Eadie) Green. Mr. Green had been a heavy equipment operator (dozer) having worked for the Hepburnia Coal Company of Grampian. He was a US Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville.
He first wed the former Patricia Mayersky in August of 1954 and who preceded him in death on September 10, 1983. He then wed the former Marie Zattoni on February 16, 1985 and who preceded him in death on March 7, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gerald and Thomas Green and sisters Betty Luzier, Dorothy Fletcher, Jane Smith and Mary Lou Porter. He was the last member of his generation.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews including Randy Clark and wife Denise, Tracy Clark-Radzieta and husband Kelly and Missy Welker and husband Tim. Also surviving are great nephews Shane Radzieta, Ethan and Eli Clark and Ryan Welker, and a great niece Taylor Welker. In addition, he is survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and Aaron "Buck" Clark of Curwensville.
There will be no public visitation.
Private Graveside Services will be held in the Chapel of Crown Crest Memorial Park at the convenience of the family with the Reverend Father L. Stephen Collins officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield Co. SPCA, 275 21st Street Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.