Paul L. Knight


1978 - 2019 Obituary
Paul L. Knight Obituary
Paul L. Knight, 40, of Brockway died Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.

Born Aug. 8, 1978 in DuBois, he was the son of Gary L. and Diane L. (Nestor) Knight. His parents survive.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Trask officiating.

Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019
