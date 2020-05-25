Paul M. Pecharko, 92, of Kylertown died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born on April 11, 1928 in Boardman, PA, a son of the late Michael and Susan (Bollins) Pecharko.
Mr. Pecharko owned and operated Paul's Garage in Kylertown, PA for more than 50 years. While helping everyone with their autos was his first love, he enjoyed building relationships. Relationships were not limited to his work as a mechanic, Paul valued the friendships he made throughout the community. Even though his garage was his domicile of work, it soon became a place of social gathering for many old and new acquaintances that he made over the years. If Paul was not seen working on vehicles, one might have observed him repairing a bicycle for one of the neighborhood children. A child would not only walk away with a bike that was as good as new, but also, be indulging in an ice cream or candy treat straight from Paul's Garage.
If you drove past Paul's Garage on a quiet day, one might see Paul tinkering with his 1937 Ford, or simply puttering in his beloved garage. Paul also enjoyed working in his yard and going to hunting camp.
He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Morrisdale where he was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Pecharko was a US Air Force veteran, serving in World War II. He was a lifetime member of the Frenchville VFW.
Paul's family wish to thank the many people, who cared for him, his in-home caregivers, Marilyn Anderson and Deb Barrett, and home nursing caregivers, especially Yvonne McLaughlin. In addition to these special people, the family thanks the neighbors and friends who kept a watchful eye on Paul and aided in his needs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. (Hartle) Pecharko on September 9, 2010. Paul and Mary wed July 29, 1950 at St. Severin's Catholic Church, Drifting, PA. He was also preceded in death by a son, Paul Gary Pecharko; three sisters, Agnes, Margaret, and Catherine; and three brothers, Edward, Albert, and George.
He is survived by his daughter, Gail Sabol and husband William of Shady Acres, Morrisdale; three sisters, Mary Zelensky of Morrisdale, Loretta Howe and husband Jim of Kylertown, and Dorothy Hoover and husband Robert of Morrisdale; and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to him.
Mass will be private with interment following in the Saint Agnes Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 2-6 PM at Paul's Garage located at 424 Old Route 53, Kylertown, PA. 16847. Visitors are welcome to drive past, or stop and park in the parking lot to say "Farewell" to their friend.
Anyone visiting must observe social distancing, wear facemasks and refrain from lingering and gathering in groups. Please limit your time at the garage, to allow time for everyone stopping by.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 275 21st Street, Clearfield, PA, 16830 or Happy Valley Animals in Need, 1847 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, PA. 16866, or to a charity of their own choosing.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is assisting the family with the funeral of arrangements.
