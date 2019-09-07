|
|
|
Paul O. Walstrom, 55, a guest of Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville, and formerly of Atlantic, rural Houtzdale, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the center.
Born March 27, 1964 in Port Allegany, he was the son of the late Oscar and Louise (Godin) Walstrom.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Faith United Lutheran Church, Houtzdale, with the Rev. Christine Roe officiating.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019