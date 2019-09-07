Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Walstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul O. Walstrom


1964 - 2019
Send Flowers
Paul O. Walstrom Obituary
Paul O. Walstrom, 55, a guest of Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville, and formerly of Atlantic, rural Houtzdale, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the center.

Born March 27, 1964 in Port Allegany, he was the son of the late Oscar and Louise (Godin) Walstrom.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Faith United Lutheran Church, Houtzdale, with the Rev. Christine Roe officiating.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.