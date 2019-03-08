|
|
|
Paula Garcia, 77, of DuBois died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Christ The King Manor, DuBois.
Born Sept. 5, 1941 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Julia (Gamba) Turchiano.
In 1979 she married Augustine Garcia, who survives along with one son, Augustine "Gus" Garcia Jr. and his wife, Channell of DuBois and two daughters, Paula Ann Gallina of Long Island, N.Y. and Julia Snyder and her husband, Chris of Luthersburg.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
