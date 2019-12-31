Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Foltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline B. Foltz


1945 - 2019
Send Flowers
Pauline B. Foltz Obituary
Pauline B. Foltz, 74, of Reynoldsville died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Nov. 2, 1945 in Sagamore, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Irvine and Marjorie (Swanson) Leksell.

On April 8, 1967, she married her husband of 52 years, Earl R. Foltz, who survives along with a daughter, Donna Fye and her husband, Patrick of Reynoldsville and a son, James Foltz of Reynoldsville.

There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -