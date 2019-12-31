|
Pauline B. Foltz, 74, of Reynoldsville died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Nov. 2, 1945 in Sagamore, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Irvine and Marjorie (Swanson) Leksell.
On April 8, 1967, she married her husband of 52 years, Earl R. Foltz, who survives along with a daughter, Donna Fye and her husband, Patrick of Reynoldsville and a son, James Foltz of Reynoldsville.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020