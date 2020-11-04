1/
Pauline D. Kizer
1920 - 2020
Pauline D. Kizer, 100, of West Decatur died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Hadia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hastings.

She was born on May 20, 1920 in (Powelton) Sandy Ridge, a daughter of the late William Treasure and Ida R. (Bratton) Hubbard, formerly of McKeesport.

She's survived by one daughter, Judith L. Malloy and her husband, Albert "Bert" of Loretto and one son, Dennis C. Kizer of Haines City, Fla.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Philipsburg Cemetery with Pastor Donald Smith officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.

Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
