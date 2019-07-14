Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Rescinito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline M. Rescinito


1924 - 2019
Send Flowers
Pauline M. Rescinito Obituary
Pauline M. Rescinito, 94, of Hyde died July 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield. Born Sept. 26, 1924 in Beech Creek, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Amos and Edwinna (Scantlin) Phillips.

She's survived by her four children, Connie Clapsadle and her husband, Bernard of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Linda Smeal and her husband, Thomas of Clearfield, Gary Summers and his wife, Mary of Grampian and Carol Hudson of Hyde.

At the request of Pauline, all services are private, and burial will be in Centre Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from July 14 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.