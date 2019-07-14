|
Pauline M. Rescinito, 94, of Hyde died July 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield. Born Sept. 26, 1924 in Beech Creek, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Amos and Edwinna (Scantlin) Phillips.
She's survived by her four children, Connie Clapsadle and her husband, Bernard of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Linda Smeal and her husband, Thomas of Clearfield, Gary Summers and his wife, Mary of Grampian and Carol Hudson of Hyde.
At the request of Pauline, all services are private, and burial will be in Centre Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from July 14 to July 17, 2019