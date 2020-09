Or Copy this URL to Share

Pearl Isabell Evans, age 91, of Hawk Run, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.



Born November 22, 1928 in Kylertown, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Hubler) Evans.



There will be no public visitation.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.





