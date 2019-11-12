|
Pearl P. Martin, 92, of the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of (Parsonville) Houtzdale, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the center.
Born April 6, 1927 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Ruell) Finney.
She's survived by one daughter, Diann Trotta and her husband, Michael of Vine Grove, Ky., and one son, Ronald Martin and his wife, Laurie of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Parsonville Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Kirk Nagel officiating.
Burial will be at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Brisbin.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.
