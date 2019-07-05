Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy L. Bloom


1947 - 2019
Send Flowers
Peggy L. Bloom Obituary
Peggy L. Bloom, 72, of Glen Richey died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Mrs. Bloom was born April 15, 1947 in Glen Richey, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Althea (Peoples) Hudson.

She's survived by her husband, Sheldon W. Bloom, to whom she was married Jan. 8, 1966, and one son, David W. Bloom and his wife, Michele of Glen Richey.

Honoring Mrs. Bloom's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Olanta.

The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.