Peggy L. Bloom, 72, of Glen Richey died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Mrs. Bloom was born April 15, 1947 in Glen Richey, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Althea (Peoples) Hudson.
She's survived by her husband, Sheldon W. Bloom, to whom she was married Jan. 8, 1966, and one son, David W. Bloom and his wife, Michele of Glen Richey.
Honoring Mrs. Bloom's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Olanta.
The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 5 to July 7, 2019