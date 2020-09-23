1/
Penny Abraza Jaclyn Rodriguez
2017 - 2020
Penny Abraza Jaclyn Rodriguez, age 2, tragically passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 due to an automobile accident.

She was born on December 29, 2017 in Glendale, Maricopa, a daughter of José Rodriguez of Phoenix, AZ and Lori Ann (Lidgett) Rodriguez of Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Friday, September 25 at 11am with Pastor Noel Meyers officiating.

Family and friends will be received at the funeral home, on Thursday, September 24 from 6 to 8pm and on Friday, September 25 from 10 to 11am.

Penny will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
SEP
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
