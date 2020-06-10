Perry T. "Dee" DeVere
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Perry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeVere T. Perry, age 90 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on July 30, 1929 in Reynoldsville, PA, he was the son of the late Antonio and Maria (Fuoco) Perry.

Dee was a veteran having served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4PM – 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Parastas Service will be held before the visitation at 3PM on Thursday.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10AM from the Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved