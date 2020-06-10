DeVere T. Perry, age 90 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on July 30, 1929 in Reynoldsville, PA, he was the son of the late Antonio and Maria (Fuoco) Perry.



Dee was a veteran having served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4PM – 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A Parastas Service will be held before the visitation at 3PM on Thursday.



A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10AM from the Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.



Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.



