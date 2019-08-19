|
Philip E. Kitko Jr, 84, of Houtzdale died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at his residence. Born Oct. 12, 1934 in Madera, he was the son of the late Philip E. and Victoria (Wroblesky) Kitko.
He was a member of the Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale; Croatian Club, Smoke Run; Houtzdale Loyal Order of Moose No. 327; Stephen Kandrach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6321, Janesville; Morann Citizens Club; and the Benevolent and Protective Order Elks Lodge No. 1173, Philipsburg.
He served with the U.S. Army on the Marshall Islands Army Airfield Base in the South Pacific. He owned and operated Kitko Concrete Co., from 1973 until his retirement in 2003.
He enjoyed dancing and listening to polkas, mud races, deep-sea fishing and golfing.
On Nov. 4, 1961 in St Barbara's Catholic Church, Houtzdale, he married Doris Murawski, who survives in Houtzdale.
Along with his wife, he is survived by a sister, Helen Kobilarcsik of Massillon, Ohio, two brothers, Fred Kitko of Beccaria and Ron Kitko of Madera and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John and Jim Kitko.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Marc Solomon and Father Joseph Staszewski as co-celebrants.
Mr. Kitko will be entombed in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.
Family and Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc, Houtzdale.
Graveside military honors will be accorded by the Houtzdale American Legion Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made for Parkinson's research to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; AseraCare Hospice, 1015 Logan Blvd., Altoona, PA 16602; Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Omni Home Care, 221 Hospital Dr., Suite 2, Tyrone, PA 16686.
