Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Duckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Duckett


1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Duckett Obituary
Phyllis J. Duckett, 85, of Hyde died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Born Jan. 25, 1934 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Bessie E. (Watson) Lumadue.

She's survived by two sons, Kevin L. Wood and his wife, Barbara of Woodland and Kerry L. Wood and his wife, Kimberly of Fremont, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Karen Rhone officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -