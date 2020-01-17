|
Phyllis J. Duckett, 85, of Hyde died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Born Jan. 25, 1934 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Bessie E. (Watson) Lumadue.
She's survived by two sons, Kevin L. Wood and his wife, Barbara of Woodland and Kerry L. Wood and his wife, Kimberly of Fremont, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Karen Rhone officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020