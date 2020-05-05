Phyllis "Jean" Knepp
1956 - 2020
Phyllis "Jean" Knepp, age 63 of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cooper Twp., Grassflat.

Born May 12, 1956 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late, Alton and Carmen (Lumadue) Bloom.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Gant Daily from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
