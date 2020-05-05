Phyllis "Jean" Knepp, age 63 of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cooper Twp., Grassflat.



Born May 12, 1956 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late, Alton and Carmen (Lumadue) Bloom.



There will be no public visitation.



Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

