Priscilla J. Muth, age 67 of Reynoldsville, PA died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Latrobe, PA.



Born on October 19, 1952, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Edna (Bair) Lockard.



On September 24, 1977 she married Charles Muth. He survives.



There will be no public visitation.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.



