R. Stuart "Butch" Auber, 81, of Hawk Run died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
He was born Aug.19, 1937 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Harold Edward and Ruth Shirley (Davis) Auber.
Butch had a dedicated career that encompassed law enforcement, education and local government.
His career in law enforcement included service as an officer for the Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township, Chester Hill Borough, Decatur Township and Curwensville Borough police departments.
During his career as a policeman, he was also employed as an instructor with D.M.S., formerly of Grampian, and as a long-term substitute for the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
During his employment with Curwensville Borough, Butch also served as its code enforcement officer. He had been most recently employed as a security officer with Pennsylvania Grain Processing, Clearfield Ethanol Plant. He was also serving a term as constable for Morris Township.
Butch was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg.
He was a member of a few local organizations, including the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge and Country Club Lodge No. 1173, Philipsburg, and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 268, Curwensville. He was a 55-year member of the Osceola Lodge No. 515 Free & Accepted Masons, Osceola Mills.
He was also an active social member of the Curwensville American Legion and operated its bingo for many years.
Butch was married April 1, 2006 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, to the former Barbara Nan (Peters) Meersand, who survives at home.
He's also survived by one daughter, BethAnn Acrie and her husband, Rickie of Claysburg; three grandchildren, Hunter Auber and Bethany and Emily Dominguez; one step-daughter, Tracy E. Frank and her husband, Stephen "Creamy" Frank of RD Philipsburg; two step-sons, J. Terrance Meersand and his companion, Kim Miron and D. Lane Meersand and his wife, Krista, all of Philipsburg; 10 step-grandchildren, Jordan Meersand and his wife, Lisa, Tyler Meersand and his companion, Brittany Gonder, Kendyl Meersand, Kayla Miron, Emily and Jeremy Beals, Katie and David Meersand and Haley and Camryn Frank; two step-great-grandchildren, Katie Kunselman and Ayden Meersand; and numerous other extended family members.
Butch was preceded in death by one son, Chad S. Auber, in addition to his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Donald Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Friday until the hour of service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019