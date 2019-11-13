|
Ralph W. Cutler, 72, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at his residence.
Born Oct. 10, 1947 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Bud F. and Emma (Wisor) Cutler.
On Aug. 8, 1969 in Allport, he wed RoseAnn English Cutler, who survives along with his children, Jon Jason Cutler and his wife, Tina of Bellefonte, Daniel L. Cutler and his wife, Alissa of West Decatur and Corey F. Cutler and his companion, Rebekah of Philipsburg.
Friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with his brother-in-law, Douglas L. McClellan officiating.
Burial will be in Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.
