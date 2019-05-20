Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Randall Dean "R.D." Goss


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randall Dean "R.D." Goss Obituary
Randall Dean "R.D." Goss, 86, of Clearfield passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Goss was born Oct. 14, 1930 in Clearfield, the son of Maynard L. and Alice E. (Summers) Goss.

He was the founder and president of the former R.D. Goss Inc. for 39 years.

Mr. Goss was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War.

He was a life member of the Associated Builders and Contractors and the Clearfield Elks.

He's survived by his wife, Janet E. (Jones) Goss, to whom he was married Jan. 27, 1952; three sons, Clayton D. Goss and his wife, Lois of Wilmington, Del., Calvin D. Goss and his wife, Joan of White Oak, Pa., and Clinton D. Goss and his wife, Beth of Clearfield; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Goss of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Goss was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Irene F. Toot; and three brothers, Leroy Z., Ned A. and Robert J. Goss.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Brenda L. Libreatori officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the DuBois Honor Guard. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. Thursday until the services at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the .

To send online tributes, please go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in Gant Daily from May 20 to May 23, 2019
