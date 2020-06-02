Or Copy this URL to Share

Randy A. Hannigan, Age 69 of DuBois, Pa died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home.



Born on February 19, 1951 in York, Pa.



There will be no public visitation.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor David Ginn officiating.



