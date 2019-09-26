Home

Randy B. Miller


1961 - 2019
Randy B. Miller Obituary
Randy B. Miller, 58, of Hyde died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home.

Born May 20, 1961 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late George E. Miller and M. Lorene (Parshall) Miller McCahan and his step-father, William E. McCahan, who raised him.

He's survived by his loving wife, Danae L. (Cochrane) Miller, to whom he was married Dec. 11, 2010, along with two children, April Mowery and her husband, Jason of Woodland and Ron Miller and his wife, Brandy of Houtzdale.

Honoring Mr. Miller's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
