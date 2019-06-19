Home

Randy E. Lockitski


Randy E. Lockitski Obituary
Randy E. Lockitski, 59, of DuBois died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home.

Born Dec. 30, 1959 in DuBois, he was the son of Raymond L. Lockitski and Gail J. Good of DuBois.

He is survived by his two children, Jesse Lockitski and his wife, Arden of DuBois and Taylor Lockitski and her fiancé, Brandon Palumbo of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Christ the King Chapel with Father Matias Quimno as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from June 19 to June 22, 2019
