Randy J. (Blaster) McCracken, 67, of Clearfield passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 30, at home with his wife by his side.
He was the son of the late Blair and Dorothy (Jury) McCracken of Woodland.
Randy grew up in Woodland and had many fond memories of playing baseball and participating in Boy Scouts. He was a 1971 graduate of the St. Francis High School.
On April 20, 1974, he married his high school sweetheart, Ann Siebenrock, who survives.
As a boy, he had a newspaper route in Woodland, and later he went on to work at Nick's Atlantic Service Station.
He then went to work at Cuetara Hile Sandblasting and Memorials for 17 years. From there, he drove truck for Kephart Trucking for 25 years until his retirement in 2013.
Randy loved watching birds and cheering for Penn State, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. His biggest enjoyment was his 18 grandchildren.
He also loved hunting and enjoying a drink at the Elks. Randy was a very handy man and could fix anything. He loved to work on anything mechanical. One of his favorite pastimes was playing with his fur babies, Lilly, Daizy and Ruger.
He's survived by his seven children, Barry and his wife, Sherry McCracken of Curwensville, Scott McCracken and his fiancée, Crystal Green of Clearfield, Michael and his wife, Lori McCracken of Curwensville, Kristia and her husband, James Jackson of Clearfield, Tracy and her husband, Shane Kelly of West Decatur, Hannah and her husband, Kurtis Witherite of Clearfield and Corey McCracken of Clearfield; two brothers, Timothy McCracken and his companion, Kristi Rich of Curwensville and Mark and his wife, Kelly McCracken of Clearfield; and grandchildren Brennen, Cayden, Matthew, Bradyn, Brylee, Aaron, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, Michael, Megan and Kyle McCracken, Noah and Madison Confer, Molly and Matthew Jackson, Mya Kelly, Jacob and soon-to-be baby girl Witherite.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and a baby sister.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Fr. Brandon Kleckner officiating.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice, P.O. Box 992, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019