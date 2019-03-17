|
Randy L. Lansberry, 58, of Karthaus died Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Lansberry was born May 2, 1960 in Clearfield, the son of Grant Ezra Lansberry and Alta Mae (Maines) Lansberry Falls.
He's survived by four children, Crystal Lansberry of New Millport, Janessa Hummel of DuBois, Bambi Gillen of Grampian and James Gillen of Cherry Tree.
A time of gathering will be held to celebrate Randy's life from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield.
Burial will be in Eden Cemetery.
