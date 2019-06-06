|
Randy L. Muth, 56, of Punxsutawney died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Sept. 20, 1962 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Robert Muth and Florence (Lyons) Muth of Sykesville.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.
