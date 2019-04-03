Randy Lee Spaid, 57, of DuBois passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born April 30, 1961 in Clearfield, he was the son of Raymond and Norma (Riddle) Spaid.



Mr. Spaid was employed by Penn State DuBois for 15 years. He attended the Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois.



Surviving are three sons, Mark Spaid and his partner, Crissa Miller of Curwensville, Brian Spaid and his wife, Abby of Clearfield and Bradley Spaid and his wife, Nichole of Kansas. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Valen Spaid, Colton Spaid and Andrea Spaid.



In addition, he is survived by three siblings, Charles "Chuck" Spaid and his wife, Kathy of Curwensville, Timothy Spaid and his wife, Tammy of Florida and Wanda Smeal and her husband, Greg of Philipsburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his fiancée, Kim Clyde of DuBois.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor John Miller officiating.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



The family suggests contributions be made to Autism Speaks, 8035 McKnight Rd., Suite 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019