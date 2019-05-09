Ray M. Conklin, better known as "Rock" or "Bates," 72, of West Decatur died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, Sate College.



He was born Sept. 21, 1946 in West Decatur, a son of the late Clarence "Brownie" and Alta (English) Conklin.



He was married Aug. 28, 1971 in Philipsburg to the former Barbara E. Harris, who survives, along with three sons, Kevin R. Conklin and his companion, Trisha Martin and Stephen M. Conklin and his wife, Crystal, both of West Decatur, and Scott E. Conklin and his wife, April of (Coal Run) RD Osceola Mills and two daughters, Krista M. Conklin of Philipsburg and Kimberly A. Lumadue and her husband, Ryan of West Decatur.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor James Walk, officiating.



Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home.



Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service. Burial will be in Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.