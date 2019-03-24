|
|
|
Raymond Gene Lukens, 85, formerly of Smokerun, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Epworth Manor, Tyrone.
Born Feb. 1, 1934 in Osceola Mills, he was a son of the late William Clarence and Emma (Gonder) Lukens.
He's survived by a son, Robert E. Lukens and his wife, Helen of Duncannon and two daughters, Pamela Beckwith of Tipton and Terry Dobish and her husband, Norman of Smokerun.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.
A service will follow at 11 a.m. Mr. Lukens will be laid to rest at Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More