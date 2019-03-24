Home

Raymond Gene Lukens


Raymond Gene Lukens

1934 - 2019
Raymond Gene Lukens Obituary
Raymond Gene Lukens, 85, formerly of Smokerun, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Epworth Manor, Tyrone.

Born Feb. 1, 1934 in Osceola Mills, he was a son of the late William Clarence and Emma (Gonder) Lukens.

He's survived by a son, Robert E. Lukens and his wife, Helen of Duncannon and two daughters, Pamela Beckwith of Tipton and Terry Dobish and her husband, Norman of Smokerun.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A service will follow at 11 a.m. Mr. Lukens will be laid to rest at Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
