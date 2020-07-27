1/
Rev. Raymond L. Droll
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Raymond L. Droll, 84, of Philipsburg, PA died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home.

Born on December 29, 1935 in West Decatur, PA he was the son of the late Russell & Hazel (Eckley) Droll. He married Joan (Frantz) Droll on April 14, 1956 in Osceola Mills, PA: she survives at home.

He was a member of the South Philipsburg C & M A Church.

Raymond was a retired Pastor of the C & M A Church and was a pastor in the following: one church in Georgia; four churches in PA, Boyerstown PA, Reedsville, PA, Canton, PA and Titusville, PA. He held a BA in Theology from Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, GA.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by: one sister, Florence Droll; and two brothers, Robert Droll and Richard Droll.

Along with his wife he is survived by: one daughter, Teresa Graver & her husband Michael of Chester Springs, PA; two sons, Rev. Dr. R. Mark Droll & his wife Pamela of Girard, PA and David A. Droll & his wife Laura of Ashland, OH; four sisters, Bertha Ann London of Morrisdale, PA, Peggy Shimmel of Wallaceton, PA, Linda Flint of Toledo, OH and Cindy Knisely of Toledo, OH; three brothers, Leon Droll & his wife Vicky of State College, PA, Rick Droll & his wife Margaret of West Decatur, PA and Dwight Droll & his wife Darlene of Osceola Mills, PA; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA: with Rev. Dr. R. Mark Droll officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved