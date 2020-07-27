Rev. Raymond L. Droll, 84, of Philipsburg, PA died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home.



Born on December 29, 1935 in West Decatur, PA he was the son of the late Russell & Hazel (Eckley) Droll. He married Joan (Frantz) Droll on April 14, 1956 in Osceola Mills, PA: she survives at home.



He was a member of the South Philipsburg C & M A Church.



Raymond was a retired Pastor of the C & M A Church and was a pastor in the following: one church in Georgia; four churches in PA, Boyerstown PA, Reedsville, PA, Canton, PA and Titusville, PA. He held a BA in Theology from Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, GA.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by: one sister, Florence Droll; and two brothers, Robert Droll and Richard Droll.



Along with his wife he is survived by: one daughter, Teresa Graver & her husband Michael of Chester Springs, PA; two sons, Rev. Dr. R. Mark Droll & his wife Pamela of Girard, PA and David A. Droll & his wife Laura of Ashland, OH; four sisters, Bertha Ann London of Morrisdale, PA, Peggy Shimmel of Wallaceton, PA, Linda Flint of Toledo, OH and Cindy Knisely of Toledo, OH; three brothers, Leon Droll & his wife Vicky of State College, PA, Rick Droll & his wife Margaret of West Decatur, PA and Dwight Droll & his wife Darlene of Osceola Mills, PA; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA: with Rev. Dr. R. Mark Droll officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.

