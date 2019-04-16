Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Haag Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond L. Haag

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Raymond L. Haag, 84, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Christ the King Manor in DuBois.



Born Sept. 6, 1934 in Stump Creek, Pa., he was the son of the late Louis and Mary (Henry)Haag.



He's survived by his son, Jeffrey R. Haag of Newport News, Va., and his daughter, Colleen R. Russell and her husband, Bradford of DuBois.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. and again from 10 a.m. -10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Audra Krise officiating.



Full military honors will be accorded at the church by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.



Burial will be in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries