Raymond O. "Moon" Mullen Sr.

Raymond O. "Moon" Mullen Sr. Obituary
Raymond O. "Moon" Mullen Sr., 88, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Nov. 30 at the Clearfield Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 540, 301 N. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Clearfield Elks will conduct a service at 2:30 p.m., which will be followed by full military honors accorded by the Clearfield Area Honor Guard at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, 2019
