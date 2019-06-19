|
|
|
Raymond "Tud" W. Shaw, 64, of Philipsburg went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2019 at his residence.
Born Oct. 27, 1954 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Herman M. and Mary Grace (Cantolina) Shaw.
Surviving are his children, Nicole Scott and her husband, Danny of Virginia Beach, Va.; Tud Shaw and his wife, Lisa of Morrisdale, RD; and Alona Spillia of Hawk Run.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of service at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. James Walk officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from June 19 to June 22, 2019
Read More