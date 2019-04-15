|
Dr. Raymond Werner Eyerly, 82, formerly of Lanse, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
Born Sept. 8, 1936 in Morrisdale, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Sarah J. (McCliment) Eyerly.
Surviving are a daughter, Sarah Eyerly and her husband, Andy Nathan of Tallahassee, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lanse with Pastor Vicki Beilfuss officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church. Burial is at the Grassflat Lanse Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019
