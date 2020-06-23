Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family

Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family

Rebecca A. Demi, 65, of Clearfield died on Saturday, June 20, 2020.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield-Jefferson County Drug and Alcohol Commission, 480 Jeffers Street, DuBois, PA 15801; or any local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store