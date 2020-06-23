Rebecca A. Demi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca A. Demi, 65, of Clearfield died on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield-Jefferson County Drug and Alcohol Commission, 480 Jeffers Street, DuBois, PA 15801; or any local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved