Rebecca A. Demi, 65, of Clearfield died on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield-Jefferson County Drug and Alcohol Commission, 480 Jeffers Street, DuBois, PA 15801; or any local animal shelter.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.